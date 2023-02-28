Nia Sharma shares beautiful PICS as she visits Siddhivinayak Temple on her mom Usha's birthday

Popular actress Nia Sharma is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. Over the years, Nia starred in numerous shows and carved a space in the hearts of the audience. However, along with her talent, her bold sartorial choices were also one of the most liked traits of the actress. Nia, who has maintained an active social media presence, often grabs eyeballs owing to her glamorous photos and interesting reels. She shares updates regarding her personal and professional life with her followers. Those who follow her know that the actress often drops amazing videos with her nieces and family members.

Today, Nia Sharma took to her social media handle and shared several pictures along with her mother Usha on the occasion of her birthday. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress visited Siddhivinayak Temple along with her mother and even wished her in the caption. In these photos, Nia is seen dressed in white ethnic wear and looks beautiful as she posed with her mother in the temple. Sharing these snaps, Nia captioned, "Happiest Birthday Dear Mommy… @ushaa2863 Thanks for today @sudipan_d (panditji)."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Celebs comment:

As soon as this post was up on Instagram, fans and friends dropped heartfelt wishes for Nia's mother on her birthday. Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Happy birthday to her," Kushal Tandon wrote, "Happy bday aunty (heart emoticon)" Arjun Bijlani commented, "Happy birthday aunty," and many others commented on Nia's post.

Nia Sharma's career:

Nia Sharma shot to fame after she played the parallel lead in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and essayed the role of Manvi Chaudhary. The show also starred Kushal Tandon, Krystle Dsouza, and Karan Tacker in pivotal roles. Nia became a household name after her stint in this show and received love from fans.

Post this, Nia starred opposite Ravi Dubey in the hit show Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in several reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Along with this, Nia did several music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh Le, and more with top singers and popular actors.