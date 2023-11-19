Nia Sharma shares pic as she relishes mouth-watering pizza; here’s what happened next

Nia Sharma who often turns heads with her stylish avatars recently dropped a photo of some leftover pizza slices alongside a caption expressing her ruefulness. The actress is one of the fittest stars of telly town. She is known for her toned physique and attractive looks.

Nia Sharma feels guilty after eating almost an entire pizza

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nia Sharma posted a frame featuring two slices of pizza. Alongside the image, she penned about the regret of treating herself with the delicacy. Nia wrote, “Why did I do this to myself… Why. Why. Why! Whyyyy.”

Here’s a look at Nia Sharma’s latest Instagram story:

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Sharma spoke about witnessing a cricket match for the first time from a stadium. She went to watch the World Cup Semi-final between India and New Zealand along with her friends. Nia posted a video of herself dancing in the stands on Team India’s spectacular show in the game. To cheer for the Men in Blue, the diva donned a cropped denim shirt along with black shades.

About Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one of the most enigmatic actresses on Indian Television. She aspired to become a journalist but destiny paved her way to the entertainment industry. Nia made her acting debut in 2010 with the Star Plus series Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha. However, she catapulted to fame with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hain. The show featured her alongside Krystle D’Souza, Karan Tacker, and Kushal Tandon. Post this, the actress starred in another hit show Jamai Raja with Ravi Dubey. Apart from these two record-breaking shows, the TV star also has Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel to her name.

Nia Sharma marked her digital debut in 2017 with Vikram Bhatt’s erotic thriller Twisted. She has also participated in reality shows like Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 with Tarun Raj Nihalani as her choreographer. The actress registered a second rank on the British tabloid Eastern Eye's 2017 list of the 50 sexiest Asian women.

