Nia Sharma shows what girls do after they dress up; Watch

Nia Sharma needs no introduction! This diva lets her talent and her amazing fashion sense do all the talking. Nia has managed to carve a niche for herself in this huge entertainment sector and over the years created an unforgettable identity. She proved her acting mettle in numerous shows and garnered a massive fan following. Along with her talent, her bold fashion sense and confidence have also been loved by her fans. Due to this, she ranks among the top actresses in the showbiz world.

Today, Nia Sharma took to her social media handle and dropped a new video in her stunning outfit. In this video, the actress is seen decked up in a hot pink top and black skirt and looks gorgeous as she grooves in it. The actress kept her wavy tresses open and donned a pink pair of heels to complete her look. She opted for high-definition makeup and looks like a bombshell. Sharing this video, the actress captioned, "Girls as soon as they get dressed… (myself included)" Fans and friends have flooded Nia's comment section and have complimented her look.

Watch the video here-

Nia was last seen in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Sharing her joy and nervousness about doing the show, Nia Sharma said, "After 11 years, I've got the opportunity to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and it just feels unreal. Ever since the journey has begun, it's excruciating. I think I've taken my pillow and blanket to the hall itself (laughs). The first performance, the jitters, the anxiety, panic attacks, I've felt all, and after that when your performance goes good, it feels like everything. I've felt my best and I am the happiest right now."

Nia Sharma's career:

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in several reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh Le, and more.