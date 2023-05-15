Nia Sharma sports a stylish pair of sneakers with her strapless striped dress; Seen yet?

Popular actress Nia Sharma is busy taking the internet by storm with her jaw-dropping looks, and we have no second thoughts about it! Slaying like a queen, and we ain't complaining. When it comes to incredible sartorial choices, Nia has been unbeatable! Not once she has proved this several times and her fans love her for breaking stereotypes. Nia has not been afraid to experiment with sartorial picks, and her style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up.

Nia Sharma's new PICS:

A few hours ago, Nia Sharma took to her social media handle and shared a few snaps with her fans and followers. In these snaps, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress is seen wearing a white and black striped strapless dress and looks beautiful as she strikes captivating poses here for the snaps. But what steals the limelight is here is Nia's stunning pink pair of sneakers which is super comfy yet stylish. Sharing these photos, Nia wrote, "Either it’s being in bed all day .. Or I’m all dressed up to go wherever you say today kinda days !!(Don’t copy my pink shoes even if you’re tempted to)."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Nia Sharma's professional life:

Nia Sharma became a household name after playing a parallel lead role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and since then she has been riding high on success. After Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nia starred opposite Ravi Dubey in another popular show Jamai Raja. She also participated in several reality shows such as Box Cricket League, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and made a short appearance on Bigg Boss OTT.

Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 along with her choreographer Tarun Raj. She won the audience's hearts with her performance every week and received praise from the judges as well. Along with television shows, Nia has also been a part of several hit music videos such as Paisa Paisa, Phoonk Le, and Do Ghoont among others. Nia will be seen entertaining her fans as she has forayed into the South film industry and recently shared a glimpse of it on her social media handle.

