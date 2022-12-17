Nia Sharma sports t-shirt with ‘we all need love’ print; Don’t we all agree?

Nia Sharma is considered the fashionable diva of the entertainment industry. She is known for her out-of-the-box styles and bold looks. The actress carries all her outfits with an attitude, which is the USP of the telly star. The actress often creates trends with her fashionable looks and her fans eagerly wait for her pictures and videos on social media. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 actress was recently papped in the city as she stepped out in a chic outfit.

Naagin 4 actress sported street-style fashion and looks smart in a crop top and tights. She got clicked in a white cotton tee which had the symbol of a heart printed on it along with the line, ‘We all need love’. The actress had paired the t-shirt with a black mesh design tights and black heeled boots. The actress had accessorized the look with a locking chain-style neckpiece and hoop earrings. She also carried a black purse on her shoulder. Her hair fell freely on her shoulder and the natural makeup suited her look.