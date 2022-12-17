Nia Sharma sports t-shirt with ‘we all need love’ print; Don’t we all agree?
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame Nia Sharma makes a stylish appearance in the city wearing a printed t-shirt and tights.
Nia Sharma is considered the fashionable diva of the entertainment industry. She is known for her out-of-the-box styles and bold looks. The actress carries all her outfits with an attitude, which is the USP of the telly star. The actress often creates trends with her fashionable looks and her fans eagerly wait for her pictures and videos on social media. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 actress was recently papped in the city as she stepped out in a chic outfit.
Naagin 4 actress sported street-style fashion and looks smart in a crop top and tights. She got clicked in a white cotton tee which had the symbol of a heart printed on it along with the line, ‘We all need love’. The actress had paired the t-shirt with a black mesh design tights and black heeled boots. The actress had accessorized the look with a locking chain-style neckpiece and hoop earrings. She also carried a black purse on her shoulder. Her hair fell freely on her shoulder and the natural makeup suited her look.
See Nia Sharma’s picture here-
Nia Sharma's professional life
Talking about the work life of the actress, she started her career with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead named Manvi Choudhary. After the show, she worked in Jamai Raja, Box Cricket League, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and she also made a small appearance in Bigg Boss OTT. She was last seen as one of the contestants of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She is also quite popular for her dance moves in music videos like Do Ghoont, Phoonkh le, and others.
A keen follower of Indian television and reality TV shows, Arushi has experience of 4+ years in content writing, and lov... Read more