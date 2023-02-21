Nia Sharma stuns netizens with her all-denim look on Instagram, Rubina Dilaik comments ‘sexiness is clear’

Nia Sharma, a popular face in the entertainment industry, makes the headlines not just for her talent, but also for her amazing fashion sense and social media posts. The actress has even been titled third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women. She is highly active on social media and enjoys popularity because of her viral fashion looks. Recently one of her all-denim looks has drawn a lot of attention from netizens and other celebrities.

The actress recently took to Instagram to post a photo where she is seen posing for the camera in an all-denim look inside a car. Nia wore a blue cropped denim shirt and fitted jeans with silver heels. She left her hair open and uploaded the photo with the caption, “My Judgements are pretty Clouded.” Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik commented on the actress’s post, “But sexiness is Clear.” To this, Priyanka replied, “awwwwwww Ruby.” Fans and supporters have liked their comments.