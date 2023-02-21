Nia Sharma stuns netizens with her all-denim look on Instagram, Rubina Dilaik comments ‘sexiness is clear’
Actress Nia Sharma posted a picture of her posing inside the car rocking an all-denim look. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik commented on the actor’s post.
Nia Sharma, a popular face in the entertainment industry, makes the headlines not just for her talent, but also for her amazing fashion sense and social media posts. The actress has even been titled third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women. She is highly active on social media and enjoys popularity because of her viral fashion looks. Recently one of her all-denim looks has drawn a lot of attention from netizens and other celebrities.
The actress recently took to Instagram to post a photo where she is seen posing for the camera in an all-denim look inside a car. Nia wore a blue cropped denim shirt and fitted jeans with silver heels. She left her hair open and uploaded the photo with the caption, “My Judgements are pretty Clouded.” Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik commented on the actress’s post, “But sexiness is Clear.” To this, Priyanka replied, “awwwwwww Ruby.” Fans and supporters have liked their comments.
Fans commented on the post on how stunning she looks in the photo. While all-denim is a risky look, the actress seemed to carry it well. However, some fans commented on how the actress has no abs.
Take a look at the post here:
Nia Sharma and Rubina Dilaik
For the unversed, Nia Sharma was seen in Bigg Boss 15. She made a remarkable entry as a wild card contestant and stirred up the drama in the show. The showmakers announced her exit after a few days. She was also a participant in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 along with Rubina. The actress Rubina Dilaik was the winner of Bigg Boss 14. She had also participated in other reality shows including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where she finished in fourth place and in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 where she finished as 1st Runner-Up.
