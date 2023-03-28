Nia Sharma to make a cameo in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal; Actress says 'I am going to the set and....'

Popular diva Nia Sharma is known for her bold and fabulous sartorial choices and never fails to flaunt them. Be it during events or airport looks, Nia has been a step ahead with it comes to making a fashion statement. From fiery bold outfits to simple chic ensembles, Nia slays in every look like a pro and proves to be the fashion queen. The actress is very active on her social media handle and often keeps her followers and fans updated regarding her whereabouts. Her pictures and videos receive massive likes and comments and go viral within seconds. Recently, Nia opened up about doing a cameo in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Nia Sharma talks about her cameo in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

In an interview, Nia said, “It's not a cameo or an important role. I just got an opportunity to promote my project and so I agreed. I am going to the set and it will be a short stint. I am glad to be part of the show because I have heard it has many interesting twists and turns.” When asked about if she has watched Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, the actress replied, “We have all been busy with our own routine schedules, so I haven't really got down to watching the show. But, I have watched the promos.” She was further asked about playing a vampire in the show to which Nia said, “I haven't been approached to play a vampire, so I haven't really thought of playing one. When I am offered something like that, I will think about it.”

About Nia Sharma

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja' which was a massive hit. She also took part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and won the audience's hearts with her performance.

