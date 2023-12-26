Nia Sharma wishes Sshura Khan ‘love and luck’ as latter gets married to Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot on Sunday. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends. The internet is flooded with pictures from their wedding ceremony. Taking to social media, Naagin actress Nia Sharma dropped a message for Sshura Khan. It seems Nia Sharma was on good terms with her. Check out Nia Sharma’s message for her below.

Nia Sharma posts a message for Sshura Khan

Yesterday, Nia Sharma posted a sweet message for Sshura Khan. The actress posted a picture of the bride in her wedding outfit with a long caption.

The caption reads, “@sshurakhan it feels surreal. Did you just get married? I have butterflies in my stomach seeing you as a bride. I don’t know how you must have felt. But this smile is the most beautiful smile ever. I wish this smile sticks with you forever as you embark on this new phase of your life. Love and luck! *Kala tika*”

Check out Nia Sharma's post here:

Sshura Khan is a celebrated make-up artist who has worked with many Bollywood artists. This is Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage. He was formerly married to Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have a son who recently moved to the United States for higher studies.

Advertisement

Arbaaz Khan made the wedding official by posting a picture of their wedding. He wrote in the caption, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Nia Sharma is a popular television actress who is best known for her TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Naagin, and Jamai Raja, among other shows. The actress has cemented her place in the television and showbiz industry.

The actress enjoys immense popularity on social media. Besides her acting talent, she is known for her impeccable fashion sense. She posts regular pictures of her outfits on social media.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan lauds Shikhar Dhawan and Jhulan Goswami’s way of playing cricket