Nia Sharma's bold and fiery look in a stunning outfit is too hot to handle; Watch

Nia Sharma, known as the 'Fashion Icon', never skips a chance to surprise her fans with breathtaking looks. From fiery bold outfits to simple chic ensembles, Nia slays in every look like a pro and proves to be the fashion queen. The actress is very active on her social media handle and often keeps her followers and fans updated regarding her whereabouts. Her pictures and videos receive massive likes and comments and go viral within seconds. Nia Sharma's new post:

Will Nia Sharma ever stop making our jaw drops? Never! She looks like a bombshell in every outfit, but her toned physique in some quirky ensembles is absolutely breathtaking. We bring you her recent fiery look that is sure to sweep you off your feet! Nia dropped a video on her Instagram handle in which she flaunts her pastel pink bralette that she confidently styled with white baggy pants. The diva's look is packed with oomph and her hot pink heels perfectly match her attire. Her wavy tresses, amazing curves, and flawless makeup just elevate her look here. Sharing this video, she captioned, "December Evenings!".

Nia Sharma's professional front: Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja'. She also took part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and won the audience's hearts with her performance.

