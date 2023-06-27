Nia Sharma’s Diet Decoded: Want a body like her? Here’s what you need to eat in a day

In the glamorous world of showbiz, maintaining a fit and fabulous physique is a top priority for many celebrities. One name that shines brightly in this realm is the stunning and versatile actress, Nia Sharma. The actress-model is known for her glamorous appearance. Other than her acting stint in TV shows like Jamai Raja, and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, among others, she shells out major fashion goals with her sartorial picks.

Nia Sharma’s diet decoded

Nia Sharma has been the epitome of fitness and beauty in the acting industry. Her perfect physique and glowing skin have sparked curiosity among fans and admirers alike. In this article, we delve into Nia Sharma's diet, unraveling the secrets behind her radiant and healthy lifestyle. So, if you want a figure like Nia Sharma, find out what she eats and drinks in a day.

How Nia Sharma starts her day?

The Naagin 4 fame actress is not blessed with good metabolism and she believes she easily gains weight. So she maintains a strict diet. Nia starts her day with black coffee as the beverage helps to clean her stomach.

When it comes to breakfast, Nia eats an omelet with two eggs which she makes herself. She adds different veggies to the omelet and has it with dal or anything to go with it. Also, after her workout in the morning, she drinks a glass of beet and carrot smoothie on most days.

Nia Sharma’s lunch

Nia loves home-cooked food and tries her best to stick to it. For lunch, she usually takes sabzi and chapatti. In between her shoots or whenever she wants to snack on something, she eats dried fruits.

What’s for Nia Sharma’s dinner?

Nutritionists often stress the importance of having an early dinner and Nia maintains her meal times religiously. Again for dinner, Nia sticks to homecooked dal, sabzi, and chapatti. She tries to finish her meal by 7 p.m. to give her body enough time to digest the food.

Cheat meal for Nia Sharma

The actress is so serious about leading a disciplined lifestyle, she does not believe in cheat days. Since she doesn’t like eating junk food at all, there’s no cheat meal in her diet plan. But sometimes, she just ends up eating more. But, she would love to eat a lot of Hakka noodles one day as she often craves Chinese food.

As we unlock the secrets of Nia Sharma's diet, we are reminded that true beauty radiates from within, nurtured by a well-nourished body and a happy soul. Besides maintaining a healthy diet and hydration, Nia follows a strict workout routine. Her social media is proof of her rigid fitness routine; from playing sports to working out in the gym.

Work Front

Nia Sharma became a household name after getting her breakthrough role in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She played the role of Manvi Chaudhary. After that, she worked with Ravi Dubey in a famous daily soap Jamai Raja. Apart from TV serials, she was a participant in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Meanwhile, Nia was last seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 along with her choreographer Tarun Raj.

