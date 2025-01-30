Nia Sharma’s ‘patli kamar’ gives tough competition to OG Shilpa Shetty as she dances to latter’s THIS hit song; WATCH
Nia Sharma’s moves have left her fans mesmerized. Check out her latest social media post to know which song she danced to.
Nia Sharma has always maintained an active social media presence. Be it sharing a glimpse of her vacations or giving a sneak peek into the BTS of her shows, she keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. On January 30, the Suhagan Chudail actress dropped a video grooving to a popular Shilpa Shetty song, and we must say that she literally gave tough competition to the Bollywood actress' moves.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the television star shared a short video clip wherein she is seen dancing her heart out to the Main Aayi Hoon U.P. Bihar Lootne song. Dressed in a red lehenga adorned with gold detailing, Nia Sharma exuded elegance and charm. As she danced, Nia tried doing the hook steps and also praised Shilpa Shetty's grace.
In the caption, she mentioned, "Thand mein thumke When Hook step wasn’t a thing…Shilpa Shetty’s patli Kamar was enough for this song to be a rage.."
Reacting to Sharma's fun video, one of the users commented, "Aap toh sab lut k le Jao Dil bhi..." Another one asked her the mantra and secret to her fitness while a comment read, "My talented and pretty girl and her amazing expression." A few of Nia's admirers asked her to return to Laughter Chefs.
It's been 25 years since Shilpa Shetty's iconic dance number, Main Aayi Hoon U. P. Bihar Lootne was released. She showcased her iconic dance moves, which continue to make people groove even today. The song turned out to be a hit, not only owing to the lyrics but also the actress' extraordinary skill in performing the steps with perfection.
On the professional front, Nia was last seen playing the titular role in the television serial Suhagan Chudail. The show also featured Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Singha Roy, among others. At the same time, she was also doing Laughter Chefs.
