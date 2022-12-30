Nia Sharma's towel selfies go VIRAL; 12 times her sartorial choices became a rage

TV actress Nia Sharma who is known for her fashion sense and bold avatars never misses a chance to amaze her fans with alluring pictures. From simple chic outfits to sizzling bold fits, she knows how to handle it all. The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as well. Nia likes to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts with her pictures and videos. She has again raised the temperature bar with her ‘towel selfies’ and we are just amazed. Recently, she shared breath-taking pictures of herself and fans can’t stop reacting to them. Nia’s new look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nia set the temperature bar high with her sizzling ‘towel selfies.’ In the pictures, we can see the actress wrapped in towel and her eye makeup looked glamorous while she flaunted her curly and wavy hair. In the caption, she wrote, ‘I have naturally straight Hair so I choose to go with Curls most of the times.’ As soon as she shared the selfies, fans rushed to the comments section to react to it. A user wrote, 'your curls look so lovely' while another wrote, 'hoty hoty nia Sharma. Nice hair colour also'. Here’s the post:

12 times Nia’s broke the fashion stereotypes with her risqué outfits Nia’s pretty pink glamourous outfit

Recently, Nia shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle where she can be seen looking stunning in the pastel pink outfit as she flaunted her perfect physique. She looked nothing less than a queen in that shimmery fit as she styled her hair open. Her light pink makeup went quite well with her attire. As soon as she shared the pictures, Nia’s fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Check out the post here:

Nia’s icy blue low-cut gown

The Jamai Raja actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a stylish icy blue satin dress. It was a halter-neck dress with a plunging neckline. She wore a high-slit dress as she flaunted her toned legs and shimmery golden heels. Her hair looked perfectly straightened and her makeup was flawless with brown lipstick. Here’s the post:

Nia slays in a white bralette

Nia shared a series of stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot, while doing so, the actress explained how she reserved her energy level in a quirky caption that is sure to make you laugh. In the monochromatic photos, Nia can be seen wearing a white off-shoulder bralette paired with high-waisted black trousers. With dramatic eye makeup, she opted for statement black heels to complete her entire look. Take a look here:

Nia rocks the street style look

Nia was seen in a street-style fashion and looked smart in crop top and tights. She got clicked in a white cotton tee which had the symbol of a heart printed on it along with the line, ‘We all need love’. The actress had paired the t-shirt with a black mesh design tights and black heeled boots. The actress had accessorized the look with a locking chain-style neckpiece and hoop earrings. Here’s the post:

Nia looked chic in pink bralette

Nia Sharma is an absolute fashionista as she never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, Nia looked bombshell in a stunning outfit making several jaws drop. She was seen donning sexy pastel pink bralette which she teamed with white baggy pants. To complete the look, Nia went with wavy tresses and pink strappy heels that matched with her attire perfectly. Have a look here:

Nia looking hot in this blue bodycon dress Posing on a terrace, Nia was seen wearing a sky-blue color bodycon gown for a photoshoot. She complemented her look with nude shimmery makeup and kept her hair open with a wavy touch. Nia carried gray high heels with this dress. Take a look here:

Nia shining like gold in this yellow fit Taking to her Instagram handle, Nia shared a series of pictures in a shoulder cut yellow dress. She was looking gorgeous as she opted for nude makeup with golden eyes and kept her hair wavy and messy. Nia paired her look with a black handbag and went for silver heels. Have a look here:

Nia acing the all-white look Nia shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle in all white outfit. In the photos, she was wearing a white crop top and matching pants. She looked super chic as she opted for a silver jewellery and kept her hair open. However, what caught our attention was the detailing on her eye-makeup. Have a look here:

Nia in a net black skirt top Nia raised the glam quotient when she paired her black skirt top with a mesh net attire. Taking to her Instagram handle she shared the pictures along with the caption, ‘My money don’t Jiggle Jiggle…. Next up… ‘Paisa Paisa.’ She went for a bold makeup for the look and made a messy mid bun. Here’s the look:

Nia looking a boss-lady in this satin co-ord set Nia had once swamped the internet when she shared pictures in satin outfit. In the pictures, the Naagin 4 actress can be wearing a blue satin crop top that she teamed with a high-thigh slit blue body skimming skirt. The diva teamed it with a blonde mid-parted wavy hair style. The actress further teamed it with bold makeup look and classy black shades, and stylish heels. Here’s the look:

Nia sporting all denim look Nia shared a slew of pictures, rocking the all-denim game. She paired ripped denim jeans with a full-sleeved buttoned-up crop top. To add more glam to her outfit, she sported a sky-blue eye liner as well. Nia went for a minimal accessories look, with just a pair of statement earrings. “You won’t fit into my Denims!” she wrote in the caption. Check out the post here:

Nia looked classy in this black leather outfit Nia looked ultra-chic in this gorgeous hot look, decking up in an off-shoulder black leather dress. The actress clubbed the outfit with her beautiful blonde tresses, eyes bold and show-stealing matte peach lips. She added on some glitters to her eyelashes and rounded them up with a chic floral neckpiece. Here’s the post:

