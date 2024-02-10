Valentine's Day is around the corner, and if you wish to slay in red but in a traditional avatar, Nidhi Shah's ravishing look in a red saree is something that you can opt for. The actress is known for her role as Kinjal in Anupamaa. However, apart from her acting chops, she Never fails to mesmerise us with her exquisite and stylish fashion choices.

Nidhi Shah looks ravishing in red

One of the most pretty actresses on this list is the beautiful and well-loved Kiara Advani. Keeping the definition of her reputation, the actress recently left fans fishing over her new look. She opted for a shiny red saree that exuded elegance and hotness.

Taking to Instagram, she shared some snapshots wearing a red shimmery saree for her close friend’s sangeet ceremony. Confidently flaunting her curves, Nidhi styled the saree impressively. The vibrant hue of the saree complements her complexion perfectly.

The saree features an intricated work of beads and a border with a lovely glasswork design. Nidhi's saree has crystal embellishments, adding a touch of glam and sparkle. The way she kept her pallu provides a distinct edge to a classic outfit.

Instead of pleating it, Nidhi Shah leaves it to cascade down. Overall, her saree turns out to be a timeless appeal. So, if looking chic is your goal, this piece is for you. Her bralette blouse has a sweetheart neckline and delicate straps, which add a feminine touch to the whole design.

Advertisement

Nidhi Shah's accessory styling

The Anupamaa actress decides to accessorize her stylish, chic outfit with silver statement earrings, a necklace, a gorgeous matching ring, and a pretty bracelet. The pretty actress has her hair open and shaped into voluminous, loose, and bouncy waves. Nidhi Shah looks incomparably beautiful.

Speaking of her makeup, it is beyond all expectations of magic. Her alluring makeup look is all about well-defined eyes with black eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and shimmery eyeshadow. She is also wearing a gorgeous blush, exquisite highlighter, and pretty lipstick.

Undeniably, Nidhi Shah is giving us major inspiration ahead of Valentines' Day. So, if you wish to opt for a classy, chic, and sexy look for your date night, this is it!

ALSO READ: PICS: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan stuns in chanderi silk lehenga