Niharika Chouksey on Faltu's abrupt ending: It has been unfair on us and we can see it

The Niharika Chouksey- Aakash Ahuja starrer Faltu had started off with a good type with an exceptional performance on the TRP charts. The show went on to receive immense praise from the audiences as well for its powerful storyline and the sizzling chemistry between the two leads. Despite its good performance, the channel has decided to end it abruptly with Mohit Malik-Sayli Salunkhe starrer Baatein Kuch Ankahee replacing it. In a recent interview with India Forums, the female lead Niharika Chouksey opened up on the show ending abruptly and how it has been unfair to the team. Read on.

Niharika Chouksey on the unfair treatment on actors due to Faltu ending abruptly

In an interview with India Forums, Niharika Chouksey revealed the unfair treatment meted out to the star cast due to the channel’s decision of ending it abruptly, “It has been unfair on us and we can see it but it is fine. After receiving an extension there was a ray of hope left with the fans and star cast being equally delighted. However, even the extension was to an extent so everything happens for good.’’

Take a look at the recent picture from the sets

On being asked if Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si had an unfair advantage over Faltu, the 17-year-old actress said, “I would not call it an unfair advantage as it is a production house and I have worked with them before Faltu. They gave me a chance to work so I cannot call it an unfair disadvantage. They have been in the industry for a long giving hit shows so it would not be an advantage as they deserve it. The only disadvantage was that our producer was new.’’

Chouksey also addressed her reaction when she was informed that the show is ending abruptly, “It was really disheartening for me. When your show’s trps are down you know that you need to buckle up but it was not the case with our show. Our ratings were excellent. There were a lot of shows which were underperforming so I did not really expect our show to go off-air at all. However, in the end, it was the channel’s decision and I respect that. I will miss everything about the show as it was my first lead show. I will miss being Faltu the most and everyone on the sets. I was close friends with Aakash and Shrishti and this friendship will continue after the show.’’

About the Show

Faltu premiered on 2 November 2022. The current episodes are focusing on the divorce track of Faltu and Ayaan. The show’s last episode is expected to air on 21 August but an official confirmation still awaits.

