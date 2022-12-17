Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi Prakash make a sizzling impression in glittery outfits; VIDEOS

Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi Prakash are presently among the most stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. The individual style and fashionable looks often become viral on social media. The actors are known for their love of experimenting with their looks and dishing out fashion goals for their fans. The Bigg Boss fame actresses were recently spotted looking ravishing at an event. Bigg Boss 14 fame stylish diva was seen flaunting her curves as she posed for the paps in a silver shimmery saree. Her hair was curled and open, and her makeup was fabulous. The actress had worn a silver deep neck and sleeveless blouse. Nikki did not accessorise her looks with any jewellery but her minimal look was definitely eye catchy. Check out Nikki Tamboli’s look here-

Tejasswi Prakash , who is popular for her exceptional fashion sense, made a stunning entry in a blue bodycon high slit gown. It was a shimmery blue off-shoulder gown with gathered detailing around the waist. Naagin 6 fame had paired golden bangles along with stud earrings. Swaragini fame actress had her hair tied up in a bun and the natural yet glowing makeup completely worked in her favour. Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s look here-

Nikki Tamboli’s professional life

Nikki Tamboli started her acting career with south movies. Her work can be seen in movies like Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Kanchana 3 and Thipparaa Meesam. The actress became a popular name when she entered Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant and emerged as 2nd runner-up for the season. After this, she was also part of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actress has also worked in several music videos.

Tejasswi Prakash professional life

Popular telly actress Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in Naagin 6 as the lead along with Simba Nagpal. She started her career with 2612 and went on to work in several popular TV shows like Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and others. The actress was also part of Bigg Boss 15 and lifted the winner trophy for the season.