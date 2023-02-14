Nikki Tamboli drops a VIDEO and pens her thoughts on Valentine's day: 'Happiness comes from within, not..'

Popular actress Nikki Tamboli is among the well-known personalities in the television industry. Over the years, the actress worked in numerous shows, films, and music videos and gained immense popularity. Apart from her acting prowess, Nikki is also hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense and enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her glamorous pictures. Be it her jaw-dropping video from a photoshoot or her workout videos, Nikki never fails to grab the attention of the audience with her social media posts. However, this time what caught fans' attention was Nikki's caption.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Nikki Tamboli shared a video on her social media handle. In this clip, the actress is seen wearing a pink athelisure and has tied her hair into a ponytail. She is seen working out on her balcony. While sharing her workout video, the actress penned an interesting caption that left fans talking. In the caption, Nikki wrote, "Happiness comes from within, not from men…#happyvalentinesday #metime #yogasehihoga."

Watch Nikki's video here-

Fans have flooded her comment section and have penned amazing comments. However, not Nikki's video and caption but what caught actress Rubina Dilaik's attention was Nikki's beautiful plant that was placed in the corner of her balcony. In the comment section, Rubina wrote, "Happiness comes from within, not from men…"

Nikki Tamboli's professional front:

Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Nikki appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films.

Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos. She also made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show', along with Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki collaborated with Television actor Shaheer Sheikh for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'. Apart from this, Nikki is also actively endorsing top brands on social media.