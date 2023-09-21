Nikki Tamboli elevates fashion in peach pre-draped saree for Ganpati celebrations worth whopping Rs 20k

Nikki Tamboli, a name that resonates with glamour and style, has been turning heads ever since her notable stint in Bigg Boss 14. In the last few years, she has made her mark in music videos, shows, and films. The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, continues to capture hearts with her sartorial choices, and her recent appearance for Ganpati celebrations was no exception. Without wasting time, let's take a look at her festive attire.

Nikki Tamboli's attire for Ganpati celerbations

The actress graced the auspicious occasion in a breathtaking light peach georgette pre-draped saree that exuded elegance and grace. This stunning ensemble, which comes with pleated drapes and an attached draped pallu, featured a striking placement floral motif in the pallu, adding a touch of sophistication to the outfit. But that's not all; the saree ensemble also included a mirror work blouse that perfectly complemented the overall look. However, if you like her look, the saree won't be light on your pockets. It carries a price tag of a whopping Rs. 20,000. If you want to get your hands on the saree, head over to the website of Aza Fashions. It should also be mentioned here, that the original price of the saree is Rs. 28,500 and the sale price is mentioned above. Nikki Tamboli's fashion choices consistently make a statement, and this outfit was no exception.

Check out Nikki Tamboli's look here:

Taking to social media to showcase her mesmerizing look, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant posed gracefully in front of a Ganpati idol, blending tradition with style seamlessly. Her choice of outfit exuded a festive vibe, making her the center of attention while she paid her respects to the deity. Nikki Tamboli's approach to styling this ensemble was refreshingly simple yet incredibly chic. She let the outfit shine on its own and chose not to overshadow it with excessive accessories or jewelry. Her hair, left down in loose waves, added a touch of effortless glamour, and her minimal makeup highlighted her natural beauty.

For those inspired by Nikki Tamboli's fashion-forward choice, this ensemble is a true showstopper. Whether it's for a special occasion, a festival, or a grand celebration, this saree is a versatile addition to any fashionista's wardrobe. Its timeless appeal and intricate design make it a standout piece that effortlessly elevates the wearer's style quotient.

