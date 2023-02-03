Nikki Tamboli flaunts her curves, strikes captivating poses in a blue floral co-ord; See PICS

Popular actress Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in India's most talked about the reality show, Bigg Boss 14 , hosted by Salman Khan. Since then, the actress became a household name and also gained more fan following on social media handle. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Time and again, Nikki often stunned the fashion police with her style sense and proved that she is truly one of the reigning fashionista queens of the television industry.

Today, Nikki Tamboli took to her social media account and shared new pictures in a beautiful outfit. In these photos, the actress is seen decked up in a blue floral printed co-ord set, which looks gorgeous. The actress styled her hair open, and her makeup looks subtle. Sharing these stunning photos, in the caption, Nikki wrote, "Just got that Friday feeling." Her alluring look in social media posts always leaves fans smitten and they often flood her comment section with amazing compliments.

Watch the video here-

Speaking about her personal life, Nikki recently expressed how she dealt with depression and said, "I’ve been getting a lot of offers since getting out of ‘Bigg Boss’ but wasn’t in the right frame of mind to make the right decisions. Dealing with the pain of losing a loved one, these last two years have been a real struggle.’ She further added, ‘I was lost and it was difficult to stay positive while missing my brother. I was going through a phase of complete despair, even when I would smile in the company of thousands of people, I was dying inside."

Nikki Tamboli's career:

Nikki Tamboli appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films. Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She also made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show', along with Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki collaborated with Television actor Shaheer Sheikh for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'. Apart from this, Nikki is also actively endorsing top brands on social media.