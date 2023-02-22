Nikki Tamboli gives a glimpse of her London trip, says 'Don't bother me'

Popular actress Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in India's most talked about reality show, Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan. Since then, the actress became a household name and also gained more fan following on social media handle. Time and again Nikki has showcased her anointed love for bold outfits and being the style icon that she is, she manages to pull them off in an entirely unique style every time she steps out. Nikki has never been afraid to experiment with quirky ensembles, and her style archives are worth looking out for.

The actress has now jetted off to London, United Kingdom, for a vacation and is sharing photos from her picturesque locations. Today, Nikki Tamboli took to her social media handle and shared several photos on her Instagram handle. In these photos, she is seen wearing a pink co-ord set and layered a black leather jacket on it. She is sported black boots and black shades on her classy outfit. Sharing these photos, the actress captioned, "Don't bother me. I'm on vacation!" Fans and friends have showered compliments on Nikki's photos.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Nikki Tamboli's career:

Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Nikki appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films.

Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos. She also made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show', along with Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki collaborated with Television actor Shaheer Sheikh for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'. Apart from this, Nikki is also actively endorsing top brands on social media.