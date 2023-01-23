Nikki Tamboli opens up about dealing with mental stress; Says '....I was dying inside'

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli never fails to impress her fans with her unique fashion sense and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon her. Nikki has never been afraid to experiment with quirky ensembles, and her style archives are worth looking out for. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress recalled going through mental stress and emotional breakdown after the demise of her brother Jatin Tamboli and how she is trying to overcome that depressing phase. She also opened up about the kind of roles she would take up in future.

Nikki said ‘I’ve been getting a lot of offers since getting out of ‘Bigg Boss’ but wasn’t in the right frame of mind to make the right decisions. Dealing with the pain of losing a loved one, these last two years have been a real struggle.’ She further added, ‘I was lost and it was difficult to stay positive while missing my brother. I was going through a phase of complete despair, even when I would smile in the company of thousands of people, I was dying inside.’

Talking about the rejections that she faced, Nikki was quoted saying, ‘Time flies but memories which he has left behind always keep playing on loop in front of my eyes. I even faced some rejections and also said no to some music videos. I guess whatever happened, it happened for a reason and maybe something much better is in store for me.’

Nikki reveals the kind of roles she will take up

Nikki Tamboli shared about the kind of roles she is willing to do and added: “I feel I have the confidence to accept newer challenges and it’s time to hit back hard. I would love to do the kind of roles that demand a lot of action and willingness to work in a biopic. I’ve been looking at scripts and keeping my options open but I needed something that I can connect to and can see myself doing.”

About Nikki’s work

On the professional front, Nikki Tamboli had appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films. She rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan. She was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos.