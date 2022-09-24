Nikki Tamboli questioned by EOW in Delhi regarding Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case

Nikki Tamboli reached Delhi for questioning by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) after her name appeared in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200-crore extortion case. ETimes TV reported that Nikki was called in at 11 am today in connection with the case.

Nikki Tamboli is among the famous personalities in the television industry. The actress rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 14. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos and has also participated in other reality shows. Apart from her acting prowess, Nikki is also hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress is again in the news as her name has come up in the extortion case of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

According to the report, they have obtained statements by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which mention Nikki having received gifts from Sukesh. Reportedly, Nikki had met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai Police was a close aide and friend of the conman. Pinky introduced Sukesh to Nikki as a South Indian producer.

For the unversed, Nikki has done a couple of films down South before foraying into Hindi TV. Nikki was given around Rs 3.5 lakh cash in installments and a Gucci bag.

On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was also questioned last week by the EOW.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh''s wife Aditi Singh.

