Nikki Tamboli raises the hotness bar in these PICS as she flaunts her curves; Fans call her 'exception'

Popular actress Nikki Tamboli is among the well-known personalities in the television industry. Over the years, the actress worked in numerous shows, films, and music videos and gained immense popularity. Apart from her acting prowess, Nikki is also hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense and enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her glamorous pictures. When it comes to incredible sartorial choices, fashion queen Nikki Tamboli has always been a step ahead! From embellished ethnic attires to eye-catching bold modern outfits, Nikki has not been afraid to experiment with them, and her style archives are the ones to look out for.

Nikki Tamboli’s new PIC

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikki recently shared some pictures in all-black attire where she flaunted her curves. Talking about her outfit, she was wearing a black tank top which she paired with a black tights and opted for long black boots. She looked all glamorous with her hair wide open and went for a no-makeup look. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote ‘Be the exception.’ As soon as she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. A user commented ‘You are such exception’, while another one commented ‘Always on fireeee.’

Check out the post here

Nikki Tamboli's career

Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Nikki appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films. Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos.

