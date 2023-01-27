Nikki Tamboli shares a jaw-dropping VIDEO in a black bralette as she enjoys her vacation

Popular actress Nikki Tamboli is among the well-known personalities in the television industry. Over the years, the actress worked in numerous shows, films, and music videos and gained immense popularity. Apart from her acting prowess, Nikki is also hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense and enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her glamorous pictures. When it comes to incredible sartorial choices, fashion queen Nikki Tamboli has always been a step ahead! From embellished ethnic attires to eye-catching bold modern outfits, Nikki has not been afraid to experiment with them, and her style archives are the ones to look out for.

Today, Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram handle and shared a jaw-dropping video in a black bralette that looks absolutely sizzling. Sharing this clip, Nikki wrote, "Bz it’s summer somewhere." Fans, friends, and colleagues left no stone unturned to compliment Nikki's beautiful pictures and penned amazing comments for her.

Watch the video here-

The actress then shared a video of her entire outfit in which she looks absolutely stunning. Here, she is seen sporting a black bralette and floral-printed pants. Sharing these snaps, Nikki wrote, "Suns out Buns out."

Recently, Nikki recalled going through mental stress and emotional breakdown after the demise of her brother Jatin Tamboli and how she is trying to overcome that depressing phase. She also opened up about the kind of roles she would take up in the future.

Nikki Tamboli's career:

Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Nikki appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films.

Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos. She also made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show', along with Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki collaborated with Television actor Shaheer Sheikh for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'. Apart from this, Nikki is also actively endorsing top brands on social media.