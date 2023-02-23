Nikki Tamboli shares pictures from her Europe vacation

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is known for her bold avatar. Nikki finished as the 2nd runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, where Rubina Dilaik bagged the winner's trophy while Rahul Vaidya was the first runner-up. Later, she went on to participate in the stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Nikki is quite active on her social media handles and keeps her fans updated with her stunning photographs and her bold dressing sense. Currently, she is on vacation in Europe.

Nikki Tamboli shares her picture

The actress is in Amsterdam and today she posted several pictures on her Instagram handle from her vacation making her fans go 'wow'. She is seen wearing a black long coat and black shades along with a pair of black boots which gives a perfect vacation vibe.



Nikki Tamboli's career

Nikki Tamboli has been part of the Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi industry and is now also seen in the Hindi television industry. She appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films.

She rose to fame after being part of Bigg Boss 14 where she became a household name. She then went on to participate in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and later featured in numerous music videos.