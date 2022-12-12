Nikki Tamboli shows us how to deck up like a 'Fashion Icon' as she flaunts her look in a navy blue gown
Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan.
Time and again Nikki Tamboli has showcased her anointed love for bold outfits, and being the style icon she is, she manages to pull them off in an entirely unique style every time she steps out. Nikki has never been afraid to experiment with quirky ensembles, and her style archives are worth looking out for. Recently, Nikki dropped some amazing photos on her social media handle, and we are impressed with her outfit picks. Read on as we decode the Nikki-inspired way to style your look for this party season.
Nikki Tamboli's bewitching look:
Nikki Tamboli looks like a bombshell in every outfit, but her toned physique in some quirky ensembles is absolutely breathtaking. Today, Nikki Tamboli stunned her fans as she took to her Instagram handle and made many sweep off her feet with her bewitching look. To attend an event, Nikki decked up in a navy blue sleeveless gown and made us go wow.
The pleated details, flying train, black diamond studded belt perfectly elevated her look. She styled her hair into a sleek bun and went on for high-definition makeup. Nikki definitely exudes sass as she poses in it and proves to have her fashion game on point. Sharing these photos, Nikki captioned, "I got it from my Mama." Fans are going gaga over her look and have penned amazing comments praising her beauty.
Take a look at her PICS here-
Nikki Tamboli's professional front:
Nikki Tamboli had appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films. Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan. She was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos. She also made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show', along with Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki collaborated with Television actor Shaheer Sheikh for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'.
ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Nikki Tamboli: 5 times Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame flaunted her love for co-ords