Nikki Tamboli's sizzling new snap proves she is the glam queen; See PICS

A well-known actress, Nikki Tamboli is a popular face in the television industry. The actress worked in numerous shows, movies, and music videos over the years and became a star. Besides her acting skills, the actress often makes headlines for her wardrobe choice. She has an impeccable sense of style which is reflected in her social media posts. Her glamorous image has a huge fan following and fashion police always keep an eye open to scan her outfits. Recently, the actress has again caught everyone’s attention with a sizzling post she made on her social media.

Nikki Tamboli’s recent post

When it comes to experimenting with the latest styles, be it ethnic or western outfits, Nikki knows how to put her stylish foot forward. Recently, the actress dropped a series of images in a purple plunging neckline top and fitted trousers of the same color. The outfit accentuated her figure. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair open with light waves, she surely looks drop-dead gorgeous. She uploaded the photo with three purple hearts. The outfit that Nikki is wearing is from the Italian luxury fashion brand, Elisabetta Franchi.

Take a look at the snap here:

There’s a video also where the actress flaunts her curves. Fans and netizens showered the actress with compliments in the comment section. One user commented, “bombshell! Can’t keep my eyes off you,” while another wrote, “Awesome, you are on fire!” Another fan commented, “Please stop looking so hot every time.”

Nikki Tamboli's career

Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after she participated in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14, after which she was seen in several music videos along with some popular celebrities. She has also starred in a few Tamil movies. Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show', along with Pratik Sehajpal.

