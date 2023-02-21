Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia blends comfort with style in this blue printed dress, PICS INSIDE

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry is known for her simple yet strong fashion statements. The actress seems to carry almost every outfit with strong confidence. Recently, the actress was seen in the house of Bigg Boss 16 and emerged as one of the strongest contestants. Having come so close to victory, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was evicted before making it to the top 5 finalists. The actor enjoys support from her fans and is active on social media. She shares photos from shoots with her fans on Instagram.

In a recent photo shoot, the actress looked super chic in a very comfortable, loose-fitted dress. Nimrit wore a royal blue dress with red, black, and purple patterns. She completed the look with golden danglers and a golden bracelet and a strappy sandal. A small black purse with a golden chain helped her put a stylish foot forward. She was all smiles in the photos.