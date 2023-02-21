Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia blends comfort with style in this blue printed dress, PICS INSIDE
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 16 is known for her chic fashion statements. Take a look at the actress’s most recent style.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry is known for her simple yet strong fashion statements. The actress seems to carry almost every outfit with strong confidence. Recently, the actress was seen in the house of Bigg Boss 16 and emerged as one of the strongest contestants. Having come so close to victory, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was evicted before making it to the top 5 finalists. The actor enjoys support from her fans and is active on social media. She shares photos from shoots with her fans on Instagram.
In a recent photo shoot, the actress looked super chic in a very comfortable, loose-fitted dress. Nimrit wore a royal blue dress with red, black, and purple patterns. She completed the look with golden danglers and a golden bracelet and a strappy sandal. A small black purse with a golden chain helped her put a stylish foot forward. She was all smiles in the photos.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s professional front
An actor and a lawyer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia began her acting career in 2019. She represented the state of Manipur and won Femina Miss India Manipur 2018. She had a strong presence in the Bigg Boss house from the very first day. She was known to stand up for her friends and give out the best advice. Nimrit made her acting debut with Choti Sarrdaarni in 2019 and became a household name. Before beginning her acting career, she also starred in several music videos such as 'Maastani' sung by B Praak and Jaani. The actress has recently bagged her first Bollywood project with Ekta Kapoor’s Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 while she was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.
