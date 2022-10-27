Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Arti Singh: Bigg Boss contestants who spoke about suffering from anxiety on TV

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on TV, which enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The reality show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, and his unique hosting style is quite popular among the masses. Bigg Boss is a reality show which offers an up and close view into the lives of our favourite celebs. We are able to see the variety of the emotions of the contestants from happiness, sadness, anger, love and much more. In the house, there have been several moments, when the contestants opened up about difficult situations in their lives and about suffering from anxiety. Here are a few celebs who opened up on their anxiety in the house.



Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Chhoti Sarrdaarni actress is presently one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 16. She is one of the strongest contestants of the season and is known to express her opinion confidently in any situation. The audience also got to see her vulnerable side on the show, when she revealed having anxiety issues.



Pratik Sehajpal The actor lost control over his emotions in Bigg Boss 15 when he got into a fight with Jay Bhanushali. He was seen crying inconsolably and also slapped himself in anger when Jay hurled abuses. He had revealed on the show about having a difficult time on the show at an emotional level.



Divya Agarwal Divya Agarwal, who was Bigg Boss OTT winner, also shared about her anxiety on the show. She had got a massive shock when her connect Zeeshan was ousted from the show. She shared her anxiety issues in the house with Raqesh Bapat. She was seen crying as she revealed that she had a tough time dealing with her father’s demise. She also talked about having nightmares which also affected her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood.



Shamita Shetty Shamita Shetty was part of Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Karan Johar. Shamita Shetty had formed a great bond with singer Neha Bhasin on the show. During a fight with Raqesh Bapat, Shamita was seen getting emotional as she shared with Neha Bhasin about having anxiety issues. She revealed the demise of her ex-boyfriend which had affected her badly. Shamita shared that she had difficulty trusting anyone with her feelings.



Ridhima Pandit Bahu Humari Rajni Kant lead was also one of the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT, who had a massive breakdown in the house. During one of the tasks, some contestants gave her the nickname of ‘kaamchor’, despite doing the majority of the domestic tasks. It did not go down well with her and she was seen crying uncontrollably. Later, she talked about getting triggered by certain words and shared that she is working on her anxiety issues.



Arti Singh The actress was seen in Bigg Boss 13, where she had an emotional breakdown after a heated argument with Paras Chhabra. She was affected by certain remarks made by him during a fight, where he made reference to her undergarments. She was seen getting emotional and suffered an anxiety attack.

