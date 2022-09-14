Nisha Rawal reveals Karan Mehra has asked for ‘full custody and wants her to pay maintenance of their son’

Now Nisha has come forward to slam all allegations by Karan Mehra . She shared that she does not want people to mistake her silence as her weakness. She said, “I am busy earning a living and providing for my child and managing a lot of things. I am not here to attack anyone, but to protect myself because a child is involved.”

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra are popular names in the telly industry. Their marriage went downhill when Nisha filed a complaint against Karan at the Goregaon Police Station on June 1, 2021. Karan was arrested and later released on bail. Later, she filed cases against him and his family for domestic violence, dowry, and criminal intimidation. She also accused him of having an extramarital affair. Last month, Karan Mehra held a press conference during which he addressed allegations levelled against him by his estranged wife, Nisha Rawal. He accused her of framing him in false cases, being in an extramarital relationship with her rakhi brother, Rohit Satia, and not giving him access to meet his son, Kavish.

Talking about allegations of her extramarital affair, she said that once they have broken up, what she does in her personal life is none of his business and what he does in his life is none of hers. They are adults and know how to conduct themselves. They are not answerable to each other.

Talking about Karan wanting their son’s full custody she shared, “I took an injunction order against him. He never turned around to see Kavish’s need since our fallout and barged into our home unannounced on November 2, accompanied by six people. I was COVID positive then. It was quite intimidating. He had no permission to enter the house. The least he could have done was to inform me in advance. I filed a police complaint. He can always take legal recourse to meet Kavish. I was fine with him acquiring the visitation rights, but he didn’t take it. He wanted full custody of the child.”



Nisha added, “I want to put this behind us and settle it amicably because there is a child involved. I don’t want to cause any damage to Karan. He should live his life and leave me alone. We need to sit down and talk. I am not interested in mudslinging. I have taken care of my child and will do that in the future, too.”

She also replied about the allegation of asking for alimony from Karan Mehra, “When we met in 2008, he was working as an assistant stylist for a film, in which I was the heroine. Mudda kabhi paise ka tha hi nahi. We built everything together. He bagged the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai two years after meeting me. I have not asked for alimony — we have only asked for maintenance for the child. I have also said that if Karan doesn’t want to pay that, too, I am fine. In fact, in his new counter-petition, Karan has asked for full custody and wants me to pay maintenance for him and the child.”

The actress wants to end the marriage in a dignified way. She added that she is not playing the sympathy card or the woman’s card. Karan is, in fact, playing the sympathy card.

