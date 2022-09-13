Nisha Rawal rubbishes claims of having an extra-marital affair; Accuses Karan Mehra of playing 'sympathy card'

Popular television actress Nisha Rawal, who was last seen on a popular reality show, has been in the limelight after she alleged last year that she had faced domestic abuse while being in a relationship with her estranged husband Karan Mehra. She also claimed about Karan having an extra-marital affair. Karan quashed her claims and accused her of having an extra-marital affair instead. Nisha held a press conference at 5 PM in Bandra on September 12, where she opened up further about her side of the story.

The feud between Nisha and Karan dates back to May 2021 when Nisha filed a complaint against the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, accusing him of having an extra-marital affair. In the press conference held, the actress refuted all the allegations against her, raised by Karan Mehra, and asserted that she is not answerable to anybody. She also sent across a message to Karan, asking him to stop gaining sympathy. Implying to Karan, she said, "Please stop this. This is becoming a drama and it is becoming a media trial. Let's do this in a civilized way. I feel vulnerable. Stop doing this. I feel scared for myself and my child. What if tomorrow, he (their child) watches the videos, or what if I step out of the home and someone says something in front of my son? Lastly, I am not playing a sympathy card, Karan is in fact playing the sympathy card. I want to raise a child in a healthy environment and if Karan Mehra can't contribute then please back off. Let me live my life."