Niti Taylor aka Prachi of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 shares BTS video from the show

Sony TV's popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is leaving no stone turned to keep the viewers glued to every episode. The viewers have witnessed a lot of twists and turns in the last few weeks, where Pihu and Raghav left while Prachi supported her uncle Lakhan Kapoor and the show took a leap of three years.

Recently, Niti Taylor, who plays the role of Prachi, took to her Instagram handle and posted a video sharing some BTS clips from the show.

"Sab Kuch Keh Kar Hi Sab Ko Batana Zaroori Hai Kya Aise Kyun," the post read.

Niti aka Prachi is seen getting soaked in rain outside Raghav's house and looking at him from outside. Niti's fans showered the post with comments as soon as the video went viral. One fan commented, "Love you soo much prachi". "Writer plz convert the sad storyline to happy... Coz I can't see my girl crying I want to see her happy plz", another fan wrote.

About the show

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 went on air in August 2021 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles. The story revolved around two individuals- Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood and their journey. Both Nakuul and Disha made an exit from the show as it was taking a generation leap.

In 2023, the show began with a new story that revolves around Ram and Priya's daughters- Pihu and Prachi. The leap introduced some new faces like Niti Taylor, Pooja Banerjee, Hiten Tejwani, Leenesh Mattoo, and Randeep Rai.

