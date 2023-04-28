Niti Taylor 'died for a few minutes and came back' during birth; actress makes SHOCKING revelations

Niti Taylor is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been in the limelight for years now, owing to her acting prowess and fashion sense. Since the time she starred in the popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, the actress gained immense recognition and a fan following who root for her ardently. Speaking about her personal life, not many know, but, Niti faced a traumatic medical problem as a child. The actress recently spoke about it in an interview.

Niti Taylor makes SHOCKING revelations about her birth:

In a recent conversation with ETimes TV, Niti Taylor talked about being a 'blue baby'. Explaining further, the actress revealed she died for a few minutes when she was born and came back to life. Niti shared, she fought her medical issue so that she can do something in life. When asked how her health impacted her life as a kid, the actress revealed that she was not allowed to do strenuous activities, including running, dancing, or going to amusement parks. The diva said she never imagined that Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan would be such a huge hit.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress shared, "Yes, it impacted my childhood in many ways. I don't like chocolates till now because I wasn't allowed to eat them as a kid. I don't like sweet things. My sister would go to swings, and I would be just sitting at home. Other kids would go to the park, and I would be at home." She also shared that even if she would go to the park, she was not allowed to run or walk too much, and the only activity she did as a kid was swimming.

However, Niti has no complaints about it now and reveals that whatever she suffered as a kid only made her strong. She further added, "I still remember when I came out of ICU, I had gone to the washroom and I was dancing slowly. I told my mother, "Mamma I can dance". That's the first thing I told my mom after coming out." The actress mentioned that she has always been a fighter because whenever she faced difficulty she emerged stronger from it.

About Niti Taylor's professional commitments:

Niti Taylor has been a part of numerous shows such as Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz, and more. The actress has also been a part of several music videos. She last made an appearance as a contestant in the hit show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, with her choreographer Aakash. Niti's hit show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 started streaming on Voot on December 2. Currently, Niti Taylor is seen essaying the role of Pihu in the hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actress stars opposite Ranndeep Raii.

