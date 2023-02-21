Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Niti Taylor gets injured while shooting; See PIC

Niti Taylor is among the popular actresses in the showbiz industry who has a massive fan following. The actress is presently busy with Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2, for which she was recently roped in to play the role of Prachi. Niti stars opposite Ranndeep Rai in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, and their fresh 'Jodi' and chemistry is already receiving love from fans. Despite being busy with her show, Niti is treating her fans with several reels and pictures from the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2 with her co-stars. Recently, the actress got injured while shooting and shred the pictures on her social media. Niti Taylor gets injured while shooting

Taking to her Instagram handle, Niti shared a revealed that she got injured while shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. While sharing a pic of her bruised arm, she wrote, “too many oouchies”. Fans and friends were quick to send sweet notes and messages on her social media account. They posted some ‘get well soon Niti’ messages in the comment section of her latest post. A fan said, “How did you get hurt please take care” and another fan said, “Get well soon cutie, you are very strong.” Here’s the picture

Niti Taylor's work Niti Taylor has been a part of numerous shows such as Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz, and more. She was also seen as a contestant in the hit shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 with her choreographer Aakash. Niti was last seen in the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's season 4, which started streaming on Voot on December 2.

