Niti Taylor hops on THIS viral trend with husband Parikshit Bawa and her in-laws; Watch

Niti Taylor is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress has been in the limelight for years now, owing to her acting prowess and fashion sense. Since the time she starred in the popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, the actress gained immense recognition and a fan following who root for her ardently. She has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often treats her fans with gorgeous pictures and interesting reels. Niti Taylor's recent video:

Niti Taylor took to her Instagram handle and shared a new video with her husband Parikshit Bawa family. In this clip, we see Niti dancing to the viral song 'Patli Kamariya Boli Hai Hai' with her family. We see Niti's family excitingly participating in the video and grooving along with her. Sharing this video, Niti wrote, "A little bit crazy A little bit loud And a whole lot of loveeee BAWA’s and VERMA’S P.s - i make everyone dance." Fans and friends are seen praising Niti in the comment section.

Watch the video here-

About Niti Taylor's professional commitments: Niti Taylor has been a part of numerous shows such as Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz, and more. The actress has also been a part of several music videos. She last made an appearance as a contestant in the hit show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 with her choreographer Aakash. Niti's hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's season 4 started streaming on Voot on December 2. The show also stars Parth Samthaan, Kishwer Merchant, and more in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4's Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor on finding their 'Humesha Forever wala love'