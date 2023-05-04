Niti Taylor is 'shocked' as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 wraps up; Says, 'It's never just an actor's fault'

Popular actress Niti Taylor has been in the limelight for several years and has a dedicated fan following. Her acting chops is quite commendable and fans love her genuine personality as well. Over the years, Niti acted in several shows worked with numerous actors, and simply won audiences' hearts on-screen. At present, Niti Taylor is seen essaying the role of Prachi Kapoor opposite Ranndeep Rai in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2. Recently, several reports claimed that the show might go off air as the makers have decided to launch the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Niti Taylor talks about Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 going off the air:

In a chat with Etimes TV, Niti Taylor spoke about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going off air and said, "When I was told that our tracks are wrapping up and there will be a new season now. I was shocked and for a minute could not say anything. I could not function well for a day. I do agree that the show could not connect with viewers after the leap, but it is never just an actor's fault. It is the entire team and maybe at the script level, the show didn't work."

Further, Niti shared that everyone in the team is aware of how hard she works and revealed that no one can point fingers at her for not giving her best. She also mentioned that people liked her chemistry with Ranndeep Raii but she always felt that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is slightly about older age group of actors and has a mature love story. Niti feels that this may be the reason why the audiences didn't connect to them.

Speaking about her future plans, Niti shared, "I will miss working with the team. They gave me a great opportunity and I will now take a short break and then again start working."

Speaking about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 3, the show will star Disha Parmar playing the lead actress. Reportedly, Nakuul Mehta will be seen playing the male lead in the show.

ALSO READ: PICS: Disha Parmar looks gorgeous in ethnic outfit as she poses with Rahul Vaidya, calls him ‘the best man’