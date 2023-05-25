Niti Taylor looks back at Prachi-Raghav as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 goes off air-PICS

Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 went off the air as the show premiered for the last time on May 24. It came as a shock not just to the fans, but also to the actors when it was announced the show will wrap up soon. Niti Taylor was seen essaying the role of Prachi Kapoor and Randeep Rai was Raghav. Several other characters in the show like Hiten Tejwani's Lakhan Kapoor, and Pooja Banerjee's Pihu were equally favourite among the audience. As the show wrapped up, Niti Taylor took to social media to look back at her journey in the show.

Niti Taylor looks back at her journey in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Niti is super active on social media and often shared BTS from the sets. Fans also enjoyed the occasional reels she dropped with Hiten Tejwani and Randeep Rai. On Wednesday evening, Niti Taylor took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of photos; from the first shoot of her with Hiten Tejwani, the first poster featuring Randeep and Niti to the last day's shoot with the entire team, the photos would make the fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 emotional. Take a look at the photos below:

Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai aka Prachi and Raghav's shoot for the poster

Niti and Hiten's first shot together

Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee aka Prachi and Pihu

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2's first poster featuring Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has been a popular show and one of the longest-running shows which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as the leads. Ram and Priya were popular characters and the show was well-received by the audience. Ram and Priya returned on screen for the second time with Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, and were played by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. However, after the show took a generational leap, Nakuul and Disha refused to play elder characters and quit the show. Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, Hiten Tejwani and other new faces were introduced post their exit. The show will return for the third season with Nakuul and Disha.

