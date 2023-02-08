Niti Taylor-Ranndeep Rai drop a transition reel, share a glimpse from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Popular actors Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai have now joined Ekta Kapoor's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain season 2. Now, as the show is taking a 20-year generation leap, Niti and Ranndeep are cast to take the show ahead. Niti Taylor will be seen essaying the lead role of Prachi, whereas Ranndeep Rai will play Raghav in the show. The first episode recently went on air starring them, and it has received immense love from ardent viewers. Not only on-screen, the actors are also keeping the audience entertained on social media as well.

Today, Niti Taylor took to her social media handle and dropped a fun reel with Ranndeep Rai. In this transition clip, we see both actors transform into their characters, Raghav and Prachi. Niti also shared a few BTS glimpses from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. We also see a small still of Niti and Ranndeep's photoshoot in this video. Sharing this reel, the actress captioned, "Raghav and Prachi spreading happiness @randeepraii Keep pouring the love and keep watching badeachelagtehain2 only on @sonytvofficial Monday to Friday at 8 pm."

Watch the video here-

Netizens were quick enough to flood Niti's comment section and have praised this on-screen 'Jodi'. One user wrote, "Loved the first episode" while another fan wrote, "you both look very cute in the show Very good chemistry is being seen in the first episode itself".

About Niti Taylor:

Niti Taylor has been a part of numerous shows such as Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz, and more. She was also seen as a contestant in the hit shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 with her choreographer Aakash. Niti was last seen in the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's season 4, which started streaming on Voot on December 2.

About Ranndeep Rai:

Ranndeep Rai was last seen in the hit show Balika Vadhu 2 and essayed the role of Anand. He was also seen in several other projects such as Saroj Ka Rishta, Vigin Suspect, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Diya Auri Baati Hum, and others.

About Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2:

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 premiered on 30 August 21 and starred Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in lead roles. Along with them, it also featured Shubhaavi Choksey, Anjum Fakih, Manraj Singh, and many others in pivotal roles. Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 airs from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Sony TV.