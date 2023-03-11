Niti Taylor slays in bridal look as she posts BTS pics from sets of Bade Achche Lagte Hai 2

Popular TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is grabbing a lot of attention these days because of the twist and turns in the show. The story has taken a leap of 20 years and focuses on Ram and Priya's children-Pihu and Prachi, who now live with their uncle.

Niti Taylor who is portraying the role of Prachi, took to her Instagram handle to post some BTS pics from the set.

She is seen wearing a beautiful pink bridal lehenga with a beaded necklace, and a mangtika along with red chudas adorning her wrists that give her a perfect bridal look.

"You’re worth more than second thoughts & maybes!" her post read.The show is currently showing Prachi's marriage to Josh. But Raghav exposes him by revealing the truth that Marisha is pregnant with Josh's child. Josh smartly turns the tables and puts the blame on Raghav, while Raghav stays silent. In this turmoil, Pihu takes Raghav's side and Prachi takes Lakhan's side which causes a rift between the two sisters. Pihu leaves with Raghav and the show takes a 3 years leap.

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is a story that revolves around two individuals - Ram and Priya and their journey together. The show was aired on August 2021 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles.

Since February 2023, the story has taken a generational leap which focuses on Ram and Priya's daughters- Pihu and Prachi who now stay with their uncle after their parent's demise. Niti Taylor, Pooja Banerjee, Randeep Rai, Leenesh Mattoo and Hiten Tejwani are playing the lead role post-leap.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 10th March 2023 Written Update: Show resumes post 3 year leap