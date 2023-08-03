Nitin Desai Death: Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddharth Nigam and others mourn art director's untimely loss

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

The sudden death of art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has shaken the whole film industry. On August 2, he was discovered dead at his Karjat-based ND Studios. The art director Nitin Desai died by suicide at the age of 57. According to a PTI report, Nitin Desai was found hanging in his ND Studios. As the news of Desai’s passing made headlines, celebrities from the TV industry took to their social media accounts and paid a heartfelt tribute.

TV celebrities mourn art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai’s death

Many TV celebrities offered their condolences and paid tributes through their social media handles.

Gurmeet Choudhary made an emotional post and wrote, “I cannot fathom what just happened today, someone whom I was working with very closely & hearing such news is disturbing. Heartfelt condolences to the family & close ones & may his soul rest in peace #nitindesai”

Ridhima Pandit took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Goodbye Nitin Sir, I hope you have found your peace. Rest in peace.”

Siddharth Nigam, who is well known for his character Aladdin wrote, “RIP Nitin Sir... Om Shanti”

Manoj Joshi who has always given his fans a reason to laugh through many of his roles penned a heart-aching note. He wrote, “Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend, and a very respected art director #NitinDesai. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable productions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. ॐ शांति”

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, died of suicide however no suicide note was found, as per reports. Nitin Desai's final rites will take place on Friday, August 4 at ND Studios in Karjat.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, Ketan Mehta, Anees Bazmee, Neil Nitin Mukesh and many others remembered the renowned art director and offered their condolences as the news of Desai’s death made headlines.

Professionally, the art director has worked on some prestigious projects during his long career in the industry. He has worked with several notable filmmakers like Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others. Desai designed complicated sets and props for blockbuster movies such as Lagaan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and more.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai won the National Film Award for Best Art Direction four times, and Filmfare Best Art Direction Award three times.

