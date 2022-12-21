Niyati Fatnani shares BTS pics with Arjun Bijlani ahead of their new show ‘Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon’

Fans of Niyati Fatnani and Arjun Bijlani are up for an amazing surprise and the duo is coming together for a new show. As per the recent updates, the two talented and popular actors will be soon seen in a fictional supernatural show named Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon. The actors will be seen in Yash Patnaik’s show. Apart from these actors, Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani will be seen playing the lead in the show.

Niyati Fatnani, who was recently playing the lead in the popular show Channa Mereya, has shared a post on social media. She shared a series of BTS pictures and videos from the shoot in Mussoorie. She offered a glimpse of the picturesque views of the hills and valleys in winter as they shot for their upcoming show. In the pics with Arjun Bijlani, they seem to be having a gala time on the sets. Niyati shared in the captions, “Oh Mussoorie ❤️❤️❤️ I can't wait for you'll to see two Sindhis in one frame 👻🐺🧿 Won't spill beans but in short had so much fun creating something new in this beautiful weather with beautiful ppl. Also, the last pic says it all how it felt to come from 0 degrees to 35 degrees🙈."