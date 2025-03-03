‘No ANC can cancel your…’ writes Shark Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar’s yapping makes him surrender; WATCH
Sharks Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar, who share a good bond off the camera, shared a fun reel on social media. Watch it below.
Shark Tank India panelists Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar share a good bond. Their friendship off-camera is admired by netizens. Recently, Namita uploaded a reel with her best friend, which is winning over the internet.
On March 2, Namita Thapar shared an Instagram reel where she is seen constantly speaking, and Aman Gupta getting annoyed and bowing before her. The video is a compilation of a few clips from the sets, and in one sequence, Gupta is seen covering his ears.
The Shark wrote in the caption, "This Basanti has a lot to say! But everyone gets a break from me soon… just one week left for season 4 of @sharktank.india ..@boatxaman thx for putting up w this Basanti's non stop bakwas :)"
Watch Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta's reel below:
For the reel, Thapar chose the best friendship song from Shah Rukh Khan's movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She attached the trending part 'But he is your best friend yaar' from the track Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana.
Besides the reel, it was Aman Gupta's witty comment that caught the attention of the netizens. He wrote, "No ANC can cancel your yapping and for that reason I am out!" To this, Thapar replied, "hehehe, I agree."
Netizens enjoyed the reel, and many commented that they love the pure bond the two Sharks share. One user wrote, "Manifesting a friendship like Namita and Aman now." Another commented, "@namitathapar going for royalty in friendship as well!" A few compared Namita and Aman's bond to Tom and Jerry.
A few days back, Shark Anupam Mittal shared an Instagram post featuring himself and his fellow sharks grooving to the Bollywood hit Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho.
Talking about Shark Tank India 4, it premiered on January 6 on Sony LIV. Returning sharks of this season's panel include Anupam Mittal (Founder & CEO, People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder & CMO, boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder & CEO, Lenskart), and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & Group CEO, OYO). Kunal Bahl, the co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital and the Promoter of Unicommerce, is the new face of Shark Tank India 4.
