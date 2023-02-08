No end to Shilpa Shinde-Gulki Joshi’s war of words, ‘the actress did it for attention’, says the latter

Shilpa mentioned in an interview after her shoot, “Chaapne ka kaam ho raha tha show mein (the unit was functioning like a factory), and the actors seemed disinterested since the show was ending soon.” To this Gulki replied that the audience is the best judge to decide the success of the show. It didn’t end here as the former took to social media to share her side of the story with fans.

The controversy between Maddam Sir actors has taken an ugly turn as the actors continue to dig at each other. While Gulki Joshi plays the lead role in the show as S.H.O. Haseena Mallik, Shilpa Shinde joined the cast a few weeks back for a cameo. It all started with Shilpa’s comment in an interview, and soon what followed is a series of comments back and forth by the actors.

Recently, in an interview, Shilpa shared that there were rumors that she had left the show as she didn’t come for the shoot one day. She also said, “Gulki was the only one who was not interested in shooting for the show when she learnt that the first season was coming to an end.” Shilpa concluded by saying that she has learned her lesson and she will only play lead roles from now on as she doesn’t want other people to shine in her limelight.

When Gulki was approached, she mentioned that she didn’t realize what triggered Shilpa to make nasty comments about her and the show. Talking about the video on social media, she said, “I don’t think it was a personal attack. It was done so that she remains in the limelight, and everyone talks about her. These comments can’t affect us. Woh kuchh bhi bol le, but the amount of love that I am being showered upon because of this controversy is beyond belief. Meri following badha dee hai usne. So, thank you Shilpa Shinde. I hope you heal from everything that’s making you behave like this.”

About Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde ruled the television industry with her performance as Angoori in the popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Apart from this, she was also seen in the shows like Bhabhi, Maayka, and Sanjeevani. She also participated in Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the winner of the season. The actress was last seen in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

