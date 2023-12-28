'No energy left now': Hina Khan opens up about struggle with high fever which led her to hospital

Hina Khan is quite the sensation in the entertainment industry, with a massive following thanks to her incredible talent and delightful personality. She always manages to win over her fans with her stunning appearance and daring fashion sense. Unfortunately, Hina hasn't been feeling too great lately, as she's been battling a high fever for the past four days.

Hina Khan is admitted to hospital

Hina Khan recently took to her Instagram story to provide her fans with an update on her current situation. The talented actress shared an image of a digital thermometer, which indicated that she was experiencing a high fever with a body temperature of 102.0°F.

Explaining her current condition, Hina Khan wrote, “I hv had four terrible terrible nights of high grade fever…this shit won't come down only…continuous 102-103 temperature..uff no energy left now..it's sickening #lifeupdates For all those who are worried for me.. I'll bounce back Inshallah.. send in your love plz (red heart emoji).”

Further, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame also shared a picture on her Instagram story that shows her sitting on a hospital bed. Hina penned, “Life updates..Day 4 #ONEDAYATATIME.”

Have a look at her Instagram story:

Advertisement

Hina Khan’s work in the industry

It was her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that helped Hina Khan earn huge recognition in the television industry. Her performance garnered positive reviews for the show as well. Later, the actress participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 as a contestant and finished up as the first runner-up.

In 2017, Hina Khan received additional fame owing to her participation in Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner-up. She also gained attention for playing an antagonist in Kasautii Zindagi Kay but left the show in April 2019.

Besides these projects, Hina played a lead role in the popular supernatural fiction television show Naagin. Her onscreen performance received immense appreciation, and once again, she was successful in proving her acting chops. Further, she keeps surprising fans with her dance moves and stunning fashion statements.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kushal Tandon’s Kashmir trip is all about enjoying noodles, adventure, and snow; see PICS to believe