'No fancy party no celebration': Sheezan Khan celebrates his 29th birthday with underprivileged children

Sheezan Khan, known for his lead role in Ali Baba Dataan-E-Kaabul was in the spotlight recently, capturing attention for both his professional endeavors and personal life. On his 29th birthday, Khan chose to celebrate in a heartwarming and meaningful way, opting for a low-key affair that would bring smiles to underprivileged children. The actor's decision to spend his special day with the little ones was a beautiful gesture that filled their hearts with joy. Sheezan also shared glimpses of this heartwarming celebration with his fans.

Sheezan Khan shares happiness with underprivileged children on his birthday:

On September 9th, Sheezan Khan embarked on a new chapter in his life as he celebrated his 29th birthday. Rather than opting for a lavish party or grand celebration, he chose to spend his special day in a heartwarming and meaningful way – with his little fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sheezan shared precious pictures from his birthday visit with these young admirers. In his caption, he expressed his sentiments, stating, “Birthday 2K23.. I didn’t wanted to celebrate my birthday today! No fancy party no celebration! But a quality time with these kids wasn’t less than a celebration !! Alhamdulillah For everything!! Truly grateful !!”

Sheezan's decision to spend his birthday with underprivileged children speaks volumes about his compassion and gratitude.

Netizens reaction:

Fans were deeply moved by Sheezan Khan's heartfelt gesture on his 29th birthday, and their reactions poured in with warmth and appreciation. Many fans expressed their emotions through comments on his post.

Some comments read, “This is sooo sweet dose of todayyy…,” “This is known as bunddle of happiness,” “Always keep smiling stay happy stay blessed,” “The mostt kindest, swetestttt, down to earth person we got in our life's who makes always be happy with his magically sweetness, kindness with your pretty smile....you are such an inspiration,” “Ufffffff this is too much for me ... cuz I also don't want Kai ap birthday celebration karain thankyou thankyou so much sheezan.”

About Sheezan Khan's life:

Sheezan Khan's journey in the world of acting began in 2013 when he made his debut in the historical drama Jodha Akbar. While this marked the start of his career, it was his portrayal of Ali Baba in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul that catapulted him to fame.

Currently, Sheezan Khan is showcasing his mettle in the high-octane world of reality television. He is a participant in the 13th season of the popular stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is hosted by the renowned filmmaker and director, Rohit Shetty.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sheezan Khan in trouble? Tunisha Sharma's mother sends legal notice to channel; Report