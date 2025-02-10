‘No room for racism’ says Bigg Boss 18 fame Chum Darang as she lashes out at Elvish Yadav for his racist comments

Elvish Yadav's racist comment on Chum Darang and her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi became quite controversial. Now, reacting to his derogatory remarks, Chum has finally broken her silence. She penned her statement lashing out at Elvish and emphasizing the importance of respecting individuals' identities, names, and achievements. The actress drew a clear distinction between humor and hate, asserting that disrespecting someone's identity and hard work is never acceptable.

Taking to her Instagram story, Chum Darang wrote, "Disrespecting someone’s identity & name is not ‘fun.’ Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter.’ It’s time we draw the line between humor and hate. What’s even more disappointing is that this wasn’t just about my ethnicity—my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also disrespected."

The statement made by Bigg Boss 18 fame further wrote, "To my fellow Northeasterners and everyone who has faced racism—I see you, I hear you, and I stand with you. We all deserve respect, dignity, and equality. Let’s raise our voices against racism and promote a culture of empathy, kindness, and understanding. #NoRoomForRacism #NotOkayWithRacism."

Take a look at Chum Darang's statement here-

For the uninformed, while talking to Rajat Dalal, Elvish Yadav had mocked Karan Veer Mehra's choice of women. He had said, "Karan Veer ko pakka Covid tha kyuki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai? Aur Chum ke toh naam mai hi ashleelta hai. Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mai kiya hai (Karan Veer was diagnosed with Covid for sure because who can like Chum? Who can have this bad taste? Chum's name is vulgar. What work has she done in Gangubai Kathiawadi)."

Advertisement

Through his remark, Elvish Yadav implied that Chum's appearance was unappealing using derogatory language. After this statement had gone viral, Rajat Dalal stated that their comments were a part of the script and even Elvish Yadav was instructed to pass these comments. The Bigg Boss 18 fame claimed, "Elvish also didn't say those things on his own, he got instructions in his ear to say things and he said that."

For the uninformed, Chum Darang was a part of Bigg Boss 18 and was also one of the finalists of the controversial reality show.