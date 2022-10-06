No space between Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra and their romance? Find out here
Check out a glimpse of cute romance between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and since then they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen. They are also regarded among the most fun-loving couples in the telly industry. Speaking of which, Karan Kundrra recently shared a video as he complained about having no space.
In the video shared by the Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra, he is showing a round handy mirror, which comprises a picture of him and his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. Apart from the mirror, the table in front of him is filled with lots of gifts from the fans. Also the couch in front of him has bags and other stuff kept on it. He shared in the video, “@tejasswiprakash there’s no concept of space anymore.”
Naagin 6 actress reshared his story and commented, “Never”.
See post here-
Karan and Tejasswi's professional commitment:
Tejasswi Prakash has worked in numerous popular shows like Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.
Speaking of Karan, the actor was last seen hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. He will soon be seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.
