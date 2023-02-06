Nora Fatehi's sizzling look in a neon stunning outfit is too hot to handle; Watch

Popular actress Nora Fatehi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry over the past few years. The actress is known for her beauty and talent and has got the town talking always even because of her fashion sense. From her impeccable sartorial choices to her mesmerizing dance reels and more- Nora never fails to amaze her fans. She is connected to her fans through social media and has 44 million followers on Instagram. She frequently shares updates about her life through stories and posts on the social media platform.

Nora Fatehi recently dropped a new video on her social media handle, and we are sure many jaws must have dropped after seeing her beauty. In this video, Nora is seen donning a neon bodycon backless clown neckline thigh-high slit gown. The actress looks mesmerizing as she flaunts her curves in this video and walks by the beach. Nora kept her tresses open and opted for minimal jewelry. Sharing this video, in the caption, Nora wrote, "When i walk in sit up straight, i dont give a F*ck if i was late…" As soon as this video was up on the internet, fans flooded Nora's comment section and praised her mesmerizing beauty.

Watch the video here-

For the unversed, Nora Fatehi celebrates her 31st birthday today February 6. Nora Fatehi spoke to Pinkvilla, revealing how she plans on celebrating her 31st birthday. When asked about her birthday plans, the actress said that her best friends from around the world will come together for the first time to celebrate her birthday in Dubai. “I’m very fortunate to have a core group of best friends from different parts of the world and this year my plan is to bring everyone together for the first time to Dubai and celebrate with me,” revealed the actress.

Speaking about her personal life, Nora Fatehi comes from a Moroccan family and was raised in Canada, but she considers herself an Indian at heart.

Nora Fatehi's career:

Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’ and has also been a part of regional language films. She featured in a dance number in the Telugu film ‘Temper’. Nora also participated in hit reality shows such as ‘Bigg Boss 9' and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 as a contestant but mainly rose to fame with her impressive dance moves in hit songs like ‘Dilbar dilbar’, ‘Kamariya’, ‘Garmi’ among others. Nora Fatehi was a judge of Dance Deewane Juniors 1 and was last seen as the judge in the hit reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.