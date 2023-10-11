Not Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla Or Tejasswi Prakash, THIS is highest paid contestant in history of Bigg Boss

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss has been airing every year for more than a decade now. The show has garnered a huge fan following. Ardent followers of Bigg Boss get intrigued in the drama, entertainment, and excitement that it brings in with it. Now, the Bigg Boss 17 is coming up soon. There has been a lot of speculation about the celebrities who will be participating on the show this time. And along with it, there are several rumors on the amount they would be taking to stay inside the house. But do you know who created history by charging Rs 2 crore for a 3-day stay in Bigg Boss? Well, it’s certainly not who you think.

Highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss history

While names of Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, or Tejasswi Prakash might pop up in one’s mind when talking about the highest earner on Bigg Boss, this is not the case. The participant who holds the record of getting the most massive amount for their Bigg Boss participation is a Canadian-American actress and model. She melted several hearts with her presence inside the four-walled house. It is none other than Pamela Anderson.

Pamela Anderson is famous for her portrayal of C.J. Parker in the television series Baywatch. She made a smashing entry into the 4th season of Bigg Boss, which was also Salman Khan’s first time as host on the show. The model remained in the house as a guest for 3 days and reportedly took home a whopping amount of Rs 2 crore for her short stay.

Pamela Anderson rose to fame with her modeling work in Playboy magazine. She registered a record of appearing on Playboy covers for the highest number of times. Besides acting and modeling, she has been an active participant in fighting for animal rights, against pornography, for AIDS awareness, etc.

Other celebrities who charged hefty amount to be part of Bigg Boss

While Pamela Anderson is the highest paid contestant in Bigg Boss history, some other participants who agreed on huge fees include names like wrestling legend Khali, cricketer S Sreesanth, actors Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Sidharth Shukla, and Tejasswi Prakash. Khali, who was part of Bigg Boss 4, reportedly took Rs 50 lakh per week. As per the reports, S Sreesanth and Karan Vir Bohra, who entered in season 12 of Bigg Boss, were paid Rs 50 lakh per week and Rs 20 lakh per week respectively. Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar reportedly charged Rs 15 lakh per week. Late actor Sidharth Shukla was rumored to be taking Rs 9 lakh per week. As per the sources, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash took Rs 1.7 crore for her 17-week long stay inside the house.

About Bigg Boss 17

Bollywood superstar and host for Bigg Boss, Salman Khan, has come up with the exciting promos of the upcoming season. It will follow the concept of 'Dil, Dimaag and Dum’. The probable list of contestants who will be locked in the house include celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Kanwar Dhillon, Isha Malviya, Aishwarya Sharma, and Rishabh Jaiswal along with several YouTubers. However, their participation is yet to be officially confirmed. The 17th season of Bigg Boss is set to premiere on October 15.

