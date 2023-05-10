Not Karan Johar, Salman Khan to host Bigg Boss OTT season 2? Find out

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off edition of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, and it is equally loved and watched by the viewers. Touted to be the most controversial show, Bigg Boss OTT has a massive fan following who were eagerly waiting for the second season of this controversial show. Well, the wait is over. Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is reportedly going to be back on screens soon and fans can't keep calm. The show has been making headlines for a few days now and fans are curious to know the details about the contestants and host.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 update:

According to the India Forums report, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 might air by the end of May or by the beginning of June. The report also suggests that not Karan Johar but Salman Khn will be seen as the host of the show. Yes, you read it right! Salman Khan, who is popular and immensely loved for his hosting skills, might host Bigg Boss OTT. As per the reports, the show will be launched in a grand manner, and that will go up to 3 months. Post which, Bigg Boss 17 will go on air and is likely to witness a run time of 3 months too. However, there is no official confirmation of this news by the channel/platform yet.

About Bigg Boss OTT season 1:

Popular actress Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT season 1 which was hosted by Karan Johar. Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Neha Bhasin were seen as participants in the show among others. After the Bigg Boss OTT finale, Pratik, Shamita, and Nishant also participated in Bigg Boss 15. Bigg Boss OTT aired from 8 August 2021 to 18 September 2021 on Voot.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Nishant Bhat makes interesting revelation and it's about Salman Khan; Read Inside