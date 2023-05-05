Not Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Anjum Fakih quits Kundali Bhagya after 6 years for THIS reason

Popular actress Anjum Fakih is among the most well-known celebrities in the telly industry. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Srishti in the hit show Kundali Bhagya. She was a part of the show since its inception, and now after almost 6 years, Anjum has finally decided to bid adieu. For the uninformed, Anjum is a confirmed contestant on Rohit Shetty-hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, the actress shared that she is not quitting Ekta Kapoor's show because she was offered the reality show, she had been planning to do it for a long time.

Anjum Fakih quits Kundali Bhagya:

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Anjum Fakih revealed the real reason why she decided to quit Kundali Bhagya. For the uninformed, Kundali Bhagya recently took a 20-year generation leap, and new actors such as Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali were roped in to essay pivotal roles in the show. Thus, Anjum decided to take an exit from the show as she felt it was time for the new characters to shine.

Anjum told Etimes, "I believe the story has reached a point where it became necessary to introduce new chapters with newer characters. It took six years for Kundali to introduce a 20-year leap. It was much needed for the growth of the show and the storyline. Now, after the leap, I feel my character Shrishti, who had a meaty role in the show for the past 6 years, doesn't have much to do."

Anjum, who will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, mentioned that she feels her character in Kundali Bhagya was strong even after the generation leap, but thinks that it's time for the new characters to shine on the screens. Anjum is serving her notice period and reveals that she will not think twice to return if she is needed by the makers of Kundali Bhagya.

On the personal front, Anjum Fakih recently made her relationship official with her beau Rohit Jadhav, who is a marketing professional.

Work-wise, Anjum will be seen exploring the non-fiction genre for the first time as she is all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

